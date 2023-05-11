Disha Patani trolled for facial transformation in no-makeup photos; fans say 'looks like bee's stung'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani

Disha Patani, who is known to raise the temperature with her drool-worthy photos, fell prey to online trolling for her 'swollen face' and facial transformation. The actress is being criticised for allegedly undergoing a drastic facial transformation. Recently, she shared a series of no-makeup selfies that left her fans mesmerised. While many loved her latest photos, a section of the users trolled her brutally, comparing her face to that of a 'bee's stung.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared pictures in which we can see her flaunting a no-makeup look in a halter-neck top. However, it seems that netizens are very impressed with her latest photos. One user wrote, "It looks like bees stung her face." Another one wrote, "You are more beautiful than before how many surgeries you had done on your whole face?" A third comment read, "Sakal se to lag rha h disyu par koi problam aai h."

Not just in her Instagram post, her photos also went viral on Reddit where netizens compared her to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story's look. A user wrote, "Achi khasi shakal ko bigaad diya isne (She ruined her face)." Another commented, “It’s more of system induced pressure to look conventionally good. Being famous and in constant limelight adds to it."

Recently, the actress was spotted with Mouni Roy for Anshul Garg, founder and CEO of Desi Music, birthday bash. The duo raised the temperature with some drool-worthy bikini photos. Taking to her Instagram, Mouni Roy shared their gorgeous photos, wherein, one can see Patani oozing hotness in a sexy white bikini as she chills by a lakeside. She paired her bikini with a cute pink mini-skirt. On the other hand, Mouni is seen wearing a sexy white dress. The actress has donned sunglasses with flip-flops.

What's next for Disha?

The actress was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Return. Recently, she wrapped up a project and shared the details about the same on her social handle. She did not share much information while sharing a picture and only wrote, “And that’s a wrap… can’t wait to share this special one with you all grateful.”

Disha will next appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar’s Yodha. She also has Project K opposite Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

