Disha Patani flaunts her washboard in new workout mirror selfie; leaves fans gawking

When it comes to fitness and health, many Bollywood celebrities around the world have played a major role in inspiring their fans to stay fit. One among them is actress Disha Patani, who has been working out from home as gyms are shut due to the ongoing covid pandemic unprecedented lockdown. The actress always manages to shell out fitness goals for her fans as she often shares videos from her gyming sessions. Now, she has set the Internet on fire with a mirror selfie of hers in which she is flaunting her well-maintained body and abs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Disha shared a couple of photos and a video as she admires her toned abs. She can seen dressed in a grey sports bralette paired with black shorts and white socks.

Take a look:

It's no secret that Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast. Earier, she shared another such video about her favourite go-to exercises. Disha posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen doing weighted squats with 70 kilos, hip thrust with 30kilos, hamstring curls and deadlifts with a kettlebell. "Some of my fav go to exercises," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". "Radhe" also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang". The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel is slated to release on February 11 next year. It also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.