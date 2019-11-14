Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Disha Patani joined by Abhilash Thapliyal for KTina

Disha Patani joined by Abhilash Thapliyal for KTina

 Ekta Kapoor earlier shared Disha Patani's look for the upcoming film KTina.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 19:11 IST
ktina, disha patani

Team KTina recently finished their first schedule in Chandigarh and Mohali.

Actor-host Abhilash Thapliyal, who has been part of TV shows like "Comedy Circus" and "Entertainment Ki Raat", will be seen in the Disha Patani-starrer "KTina".

"We just finished our first schedule in Chandigarh and Mohali. It's beautiful to see how people get enamoured watching a shoot. I was on that side of the camera once and it feels great to change sides," he said.

He shared that he will be playing a character named Sunil Arora, who is a political science graduate and a virgin.

"The journey of the character begins at late 20s and goes on till early 40s. Since I am not a 40-year-old virgin, getting into the skin of character took some time. I worked on his mannerisms and how that transforms with age. Though he has an angst against people, he pretends to be cheery. On the surface, while he seems to be a simple person, he is a complex character within," he said.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRanu Mondal new song Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from Happy Hardy And Heer out: Himesh Reshammiya elated