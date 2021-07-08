Dilip Kumar sahab was an epitome of dignity, says Javed Akhtar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALLAMA_SAQUIB When Javed Akhtar visited Dilip Kumar at the hospital after his 94th birthday

Paying tributes to Dilip Kumar, noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar said the screen icon was ahead of his time and was an "epitome of dignity, graciousness and refinement". The 98-year-old star died on Wednesday following prolonged illness at a city hospital. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian's longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet.

"The one adjective I associate most with Dilip Saab is dignity. Besides being an excellent actor he was an epitome of dignity, graciousness and refinement. He was way ahead of his time," Akhtar, who served as a writer on Kumar’s films like "Mashaal", "Kranti" and "Duniya", said to PTI.

The 76-year-old veteran screenwriter said while Marlon Brando may be synonymous with method acting, but Kumar was way ahead of the Hollywood actor. "People credit Marlon Brando for method acting but he joined films after Dilip Saab," he added.

Akhtar said the screen icon, who pioneered the natural style of acting in films when most of his contemporaries were known for their mannerisms, was an institution of acting for future generations.

"Dilip Saab did not go to any training institute but he became a training institution for generations of actors that came after him. He provided wheels to the younger generation who may not even know who invented the vehicle on which they ride," he added.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues. His wife Saira Banu Khan had earlier tweeted about his improving medical condition. But that was a shortlived glimmer of hope.

Kumar is most famous for his work in films like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", "Shakti" and "Karma", among others.