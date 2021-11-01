Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Dharmendra, Sunny Deol enjoy camping in this new video, fans call them father-son goals

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, his father and veteran superstar Dharmendra are spending some great time together in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. As the father son duo are exploring the place, Sunny on Monday (November 1) shared a video from their camping site. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote in the caption, "Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson @aapkadharam."

In the video clip, Dharmendra and Sunny can be seen sitting inside the camp, which is at a height of almost 9000 feet above sea level. Dharmendra looks super happy as he is spending some quality time with Sunny. While smiling at the camera he calls Sunny his ‘darling son’ and says, "Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (God) blessing and your good wishes."

Earlier, Dharmendra also shared video from his travel diaries. Recalling his shoot days, 20 years back the actor said, "Friends , here we use to shoot on the snow peaks…. Now this 9 and half kilometres great. ATAL TUNNEL is not less than any wonder . I Salute to everyone who participated in the construction of this wonderful tunnel A LOVELY TRIP TO BEAUTIFUL HIMACHAL AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS."

It seems like Sunny really enjoys going on holidays with his his parents. Earlier, the actor had shared a video with his mother playing in snow. Sharing the adorable video, he said, "“Hum jitne bhi bade ho jayein inke liye to hum bachche hi rahenge. Mata pita ka pyar hi ek anmol aur saccha pyaar hai, inki kadra karein. Yeh lamha meri yadgar lamhon me se ek hai jaha maine apne maa ke saath apne bachpan ko fir se mehsoos kiya. (No matter how old we get, we remain kids for our parents. Parents love is true and priceless, respect it. This is one of my most memorable memories where I got to relive my childhood with my mom.) #parentslove #mothersonlove #vacationvibes."

On the work front, Sunny is all set to return with a sequel of his film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma the film will also star Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2. While Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Ali Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

