Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel reunite for sequel after 20 years, actors share motion poster on Dussehra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL,IAMSUNNYDEOLS_FAN Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel to reunite for Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return together to the big screen after 20 years in the sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', the top-grossing blockbuster that was released in 2001, competing head-to-head with another modern classic, Ashutosh Gowarikar's Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lagaan'. The Bollywood star on Friday announced the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The 64-year-old actor shared the news on social media, saying that the sequel will release in theatres in 2022.

"After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues," Deol wrote. Ameesha too shared the poster.



For the new movie, Deol will once again collaborate with filmmaker Anil Sharma and actor Ameesha Patel. 'Gadar 2' also brings together director Anil Sharma and the original distributor Zee Studios. The film features Sharma's son, the actor Utkarsh Sharma, who had appeared in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' as the child of the characters played by Deol and Patel.

Scheduled to go on the floors soon, the plot of 'Gadar 2' has been kept under wraps. The original film was loosely based on the tragic love story between British Indian Army World War II veteran Boota Singh and a young Muslim woman named Zainab against the backdrop of the Partition. The partition-set drama, written by Shaktimaan and directed by Sharma, follows the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl, Sakina (Patel).

The original movie had opened to a thunderous response when it was released on June 15, 2001.

Earlier, Deol had shared a teaser poster on Thursday which had number '2' and 'The Katha Continues," written on it, indicating that the new movie is a follow-up to "Gadar".