Deepika Padukone 'Werk it up' with husband Ranveer Singh in latest 'Buss It Challenge'; WATCH

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never fails to surprise her fans. She knows exactly how to keep their fans entertained. Ever since the beginning of the year, Deepika had been sharing some cool, personal, and exciting things with her fans on social media. This time it was not just Deepika but even her husband Ranveer Singh joined her and the power couple tried the latest viral trend i.e Buss It Challenge. Their hilarious face-off challenge has taken the internet by storm.

Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a video where the duo can be seen grooving and giving a fight to each other. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Werk it baby! @ranveersingh.” Both the stars can also be seen wearing bucket hats as they tried the newest challenge. This video is indeed the most fun thing on the internet today.

Earlier, Deepika shared a super cool and fun video of her grooving and letting out her 'alter egos'. In the video, Deepika and her clones were dancing on a trippy song.

She captioned the post, "Me...And all my alter egos." Deepika chose to wear a yellow jacket over a sporty pink top and pink track pants.

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi. She will also feature in Shakun Batra's next. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter. It will release on September 30, 2022. She also has the tentatively titled Prabhas 21 in her kitty. The sci-fi flick is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. It stars Prabhas in the lead role.