Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan get together at Maha CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan. As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has been ongoing, celebrities have been spotted out and about in various locations in Mumbai for the darshan of Lord Ganesha. The gathering at Shinde's residence recently turned out to be a starry affair as Bollywood's most loved celebrities arrived in style.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in traditional clothing

For the Ganpati celebration, Deepika and Ranveer made a lovely couple in traditional Indian attire. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a velvet green kurta and leggings. She completed her look with a red dupatta with a feathery border. Deepika looked stunning and exuded grace. Ranveer complemented his wife in a red kurta and white pyjama, with an embroidered red and white Nehru jacket on top. The couple greeted Shinde at his residence and sought the blessings of the lord. Shinde gave them shawls as a gift. In some pictures snapped near the Ganpati's idol, Deepika and Ranveer greeted Shinde and his family members.

Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in traditional attire

Sara Ali Khan never goes wrong with her outfit choices. For Ganpati darshan at Maharashtra CM's residence, she turned up in a yellow salwar kameez. Her simple look stole the fans' hearts. Apart from Sara, Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame was also snapped at Shinde's home for Ganpati puja.

Deepika and Ranveer organise griha pravesh for Alibaug home

Earlier in August, Deepika and Ranveer organised Griha Pravesh pooja for their Alibaug home. In 2021, Ranveer and Deepika purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore, reported news agency ANI. Deepika and Ranveer were seen together in 83, which was released last year. Ranveer will be featured in Cirkus next, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. He plays a double role in it. Deepika's next role is in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The movie will be released in cinema halls on January 25.

