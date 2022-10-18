Deepika Padukone only Indian in World's 10 most beautiful women list; joins likes of Taylor Swift, Zendaya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's global appeal has been one of the most talked about subjects about the actress. She has been lauded for her stardom both on her home turf and internationally. From being the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury to her headline-making MET Gala appearance and even the recognition she received for her work in films and mental health advocacy as a TIME100 Impact Awardee.

Apart from this, she was recently listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women, by a scientist, using a Greek technique called ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ to decide the world’s most beautiful women. Other names on the list include Jodie Comer, Taylor Swift, Jourdan Dunn, Zendaya and HoYeon Jung. What’s most interesting is that Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to feature on this Golden Ratio of Beauty list in which formulas are applied to determine physical perfection.

On the work front, Deepika looks forward to an impressive line up of films. She will next be seen in Pathaan, which marks the comeback of Shah rukh Khan to the big screen after four years. 'Pathaan' marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features John Abraham in a key role.

She is also set to share screen space with Telugu stars Prabhas and Mahesh Babu. While the actress has already begun shooting for Prabhas 'Project K', she is yet to announce her film with Mahesh. The latter tentatively titled SSMB 29 is said to be directed by SS Rajamouli.

Apart from these the Bollywood star also has Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hollywood blockbuster 'The Intern' Hindi remake which featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway in leading roles. In addition to this, she has Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan.

