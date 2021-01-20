Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDALERMEHNDIOFFICIAL Daler Mehndi: Always try to deliver unique experience to music lovers

Singer Daler Mehndi has come out with a peppy new track titled Ishq nachave. He says he has always tried to deliver a different and unique experience to music lovers. "Ishq Nachave is a vivacious number that will definitely make you tap your feet. I always try to deliver a different and unique experience to music lovers and have attempted the same with this latest number," Mehndi said.

Ishq Nachave is voiced, composed and written by Mehndi and is all set to release on January 21, 2021. Mehndi is known for his popular numbers like Bolo tara rara, Tunak tunak tun, Ho jayegi balle balle and Dangal among many others. The song marks entry of Eros Now Music into the independent music space.

Singer Daler Mehndi was one of the first celebrities to shoot in Delhi-NCR, with the process of unlock in October last year. He said that that since everything came to a standstill owing to Covid-19, it gave people the time to understand themselves and also the opportunity to spend time with their families.

"You must have seen changes, less pollution and cleaner water. But now that there is some freedom, so we are back to the same roads and poor conditions. I would request the government to impose lockdown at least twice a month. Everything should be stopped for two days in a month," said Daler while interacting with the press at an event that was also attended by producers Anand Prakash and Mrinalni Singh, director Dushyant Pratap, and Kavita.