Chhoti Si Asha: The good that we do in the present will decide a better future, says Salman Khan

Highlighting Rotary's service horizon that stretches from a newly born child to the elderly with special focus around the holistic development of children, "Chhoti Si Asha" a fund-raiser for the future of disadvantaged children, has been launched as a joint initiative by Rotary India, Rotary Club Of Bombay and Wizcraft International Entertainment, Supported by Being Human- The Salman Khan Foundation. On being associated with this noble campaign, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan said, "Being Human is delighted to participate in this endeavour for the future of our children. The good that we do in the present will decide a better future."

Designed as a people's initiative, Chhoti Si Asha- For Future of our Children, the fund-raiser event, would be a three-hour program that will air on COLORS AND FACEBOOK on Sunday, 28th June at 3 pm.

The event will be presented by Salman Khan while Amitabh Bachchan will recite a poem penned by Kausar Munir, Radhika Apte, RJ Malishka, Pooja Hegde and other renowned celebrities will narrate the real stories of Rotary's initiatives that have impacted lakhs of disadvantaged children & families over the years while A. R. Rahman will regale the viewers with a never seen before performance. Apart from this, Sonu Sood will share his stories of philanthropy through a video diary featuring migrant labourers and their children. Sunil Grover will lighten the mood and spread some smiles with his special performance too. The event will also be marked by some of the best past performances by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Amit Trivedi, Pritam Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Sulaiman, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, B Praak, Benny Dayal, Bhoomi Trivedi and many more.

Most importantly, the program would also shine light on the real-life heroes' i.e. frontline warriors, and survivors highlighting and celebrating their humanitarian work and spirit.

Apart from the above, the program will also feature Bollywood's notable Celebrities & Musicians like Anil Kapoor, Aditi Singh Sharma, Alaya F, Altamash Faridi, Antara Mishra, Daisy Shah, Dia Mirza, Divya Kumar, Haricharan, Hrithik Roshan, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kamaal Khan, Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde, Radhika Madan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, Vicky Kaushal and many more giving the message of hope, positivity, and solidarity through poetry, singing, stand-up comedy, dance, and music.

Furthermore, supporting the people's initiative would be key government dignitaries as well. Chhoti Si Asha will also showcase the work done by COVID warriors and health workers sharing how the country stepped up celebrating the spirit of solidarity and togetherness. The fund-raiser event program is also partnered by AskNestle.in and Finolex Pipes.

Through the efforts of the fund-raiser event, Chhoti Si Asha- For Future of Our Children will commit the funds raised towards the work being undertaken for the immediate COVID-19 relief work and long-term projects in the area of nutrition, health, education, and skill development.

