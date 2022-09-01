Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen NOT divorcing, couple says 'daughter's happiness is number one priority'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASOPACHARU Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen shared that they are not divorcing

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are not heading for a divorce. The couple announced that they have decided to stick to their marriage for the sake of their daughter Ziana. After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together and welcoming home Bappa, Charu shared on Instagram that she and Rajeev have decided to be in their marriage and not divorce each other after first claiming that they will go their separate ways. Charu's Instagram post was soon flooded with loving comments from the netizens who congratulated the couple on their decision.

Charu Asopa ends divorce speculations

Lately, Charu has been hinting about marriage in cryptic ways on social media. Now, in her latest Instagram post, she confirmed that the marriage with Rajeev is going to last. Sharing a happy picture with her actor husband and daughter Ziana, Charu wrote, "Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev (sic)."

Charu and Rajeev celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage and divorce talks have been making news headlines since early this year. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Goa. Their marriage was attended by Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen and her family. Charu shared some pics with her husband Rajeev Sen on Instagram as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi like a family. Charu and Rajeev's pictures attracted a lot of loving comments from the fans, who were happy to see them back together.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Rajeev and Charu may participate together in Bigg Boss 16.

