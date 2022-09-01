Thursday, September 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Aamir Khan holidays in San Francisco after Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, clicks pic with fan

Aamir Khan holidays in San Francisco after Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, clicks pic with fan

Aamir Khan's picture with a fan from San Francisco has surfaced on social media. In the image, Aamir is seen flaunting a salt and pepper look. His latest release Laal Singh Chaddha has failed at the box office.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2022 16:29 IST
image
Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan clicks a selfie with a fan while on US vacation

Aamir Khan, whose latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tanked at the box-office, is currently holidaying in San Francisco.

Earlier media reports claimed that the superstar is on a two-month break and is holidaying in the US. He will start his next film after he is back in Mumbai following his break.

A picture of Aamir doing the rounds on social media shows that the actor is currently not in the country. The photograph has been shared by a fan named Natasha on Twitter, where the two are seen posing for a selfie.

She captioned the image: "Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i'm still unwell twists (sic)."

In the image, Aamir is seen flaunting a salt and pepper look. He looks dapper dressed in a navy blue full sleeved T-shirt. He has a sweater tied around his waist and is seen carrying a beige-coloured cross bag. He kept it casual and completed his look with spectacles.

 

Read: Sneak peek into Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's first Ganpati together | PICS 

Related Stories
Bollywood box office at abyss: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha tanks, Akshay Kumar delivers 3rd dud

Bollywood box office at abyss: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha tanks, Akshay Kumar delivers 3rd dud

R Madhavan on Laal Singh Chaddha box office performance: 'It's going to take us time to...

R Madhavan on Laal Singh Chaddha box office performance: 'It's going to take us time to...

Aamir Khan Productions apologises after LSC disappoints viewers, fans ask if account is hacked

Aamir Khan Productions apologises after LSC disappoints viewers, fans ask if account is hacked

'Laal Singh Chaddha', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a remake of the Hollywood film 'Forest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after testing Covid negative

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News