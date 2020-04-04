Image Source : INSTAGRAM Can you recognize Guru Randhawa in this throwback video from his early days?

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has earned a name for himself with his soulful singing and peppy music. The singer has even made a name for himself in Bollywood. While he has shot to fame, he is still connected to his roots. Guru on Saturday shared an old video of his struggling days and thanked the ones who were there for him when he had nothing. Through the video, he revealed that there was a time when he used to sing for Facebook and YouTube audiences, but he didn't even have a camera or a good phone to record.

Guru Randhawa wrote, "About Times when I started singing for the camera and Facebook and YouTube Audience in 2009-10 with Parmeet and Rakesh sir.

I remember I didn’t Had good phone to record video so @gschandhok used to get my camera from his friends at 12 in the night cos we used to get the space to record when no one was in the studio area. I wanna thank each one of you for making me what I am today and for giving me opportunity to sing for India Yours truly Forever, Guru Randhawa"

On the related note, Guru Randhawa has contributed Rs 20 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus and help those in need during thsi dark time. He shared a post on Instagram to announce it and wrote, "I pledge to contribute Rs 20 lacs from my savings to @narendramodi sir’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s help each other ‪I have earned money through my shows and songs which you all have bought tickets or have bought from online platforms.‬ This is my contribution to my Country Jai Hind."

Guru Randhawa is known for popular songs like 'High Rated Gabru', 'Suit Suit', 'Patola', 'Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani' and 'Lahore'.

