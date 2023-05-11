Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMIN OF BTS BTS’ Jimin collaborating with Jin & Suga? Find out

BTS' Jimin, a member of the renowned K-pop group BTS, holds immense popularity among fans. Recently, he took to social media to reveal that he had participated in filming a music video alongside his fellow group members Jin and Suga, followed by a delightful meal together. While fans eagerly anticipated a potential new music video, Jimin clarified that this dream-like scenario was merely a product of his imagination, rather than an actual event.

On Wednesday, Jimin took to Weverse and claimed that he had a dream about Jin, Suga, and him working together. "I woke up while sleeping and I dreamed of Jin hyung and Yoongi hyung filming an MV together and then going to eat," he shared.

The post elicited a flurry of reactions. One fan wrote, "We would hope for a collab soon." Another fan wrote, "Turn this dream into reality." A third user wrote, "Can't wait to see you three together."

Meanwhile, Jimin has joined forces with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long to create a highly anticipated new track titled "Angel Pt. 1." On Tuesday, Big Hit Music took to the microblogging site to unveil the poster for Angel Pt. 1. The caption of the post read, "Angel Pt.1 by Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, & Muni Long 2023.05.18. #Angel_Pt1 #FastX #Jimin #지민."

The song will be featured in the film Fast X, which stars Vin Diesel. It is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2023. As a member of BTS, Jimin's involvement in this collaboration has added to the excitement surrounding the song's release.

Speaking of Fast X, aka Fast & Furious 10, the action entertainer is helmed by Louis Leterrier. The film stars Vin Diesel in the titular role as Dominic Toretto, alongside an ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.

Latest Entertainment News