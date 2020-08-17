Breaking: Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies at 90 in New Jersey, US

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj breathed his last on Monday in New Jersey, US following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

“Bapuji is no more,” his daughter Durga, also a musician, told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more.

Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family said.

“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said.

Pandit Jasraj was an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati Gharana (musical apprenticeship lineage). With a musical career spanning more than 80 years, he was bestowed with numerous major awardsi including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. His performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and film soundtracks. Pandit Jasraj taught music in India, Canada, and the US.

PM Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the music legend on Twitter. "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, but he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Singer Salim Merchant wrote, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti."

