Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Bollywood celebrities who have married non-Indians, showing love knows no bounds

Indian superstars have demonstrated that love knows no boundaries and is unaffected by countries. Celebs in India have broken down all barriers to marry the love of their lives, whether they are TV stars or Bollywood actors. However, there are some stars such as Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta who married the guy of their dreams regardless of their nationality.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra married American actor-singer Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur in 2018. Priyanka recently confessed on a popular podcast that when Nick first messaged her, she was not interested in going out with him because he was much younger to her. The couple now poses for an adorable family photo with baby Malti.

2. Preity Zinta

The dimpled beauty Preity Zinta surprised everyone when she announced her engagement to Los Angeles-based business analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. Later, in India, the couple had a wedding reception for friends and relatives. While Preity has not revealed much about her love life, she supposedly met Gene through mutual friends. The couple, who have been married for seven years, had twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy in 2021.

3. Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran, best renowned for her work in South Indian cinema, has also acted in many Hindi films, the most notable of which is the Drishyam series. Shriya met her Russian spouse Andrei in the Maldives initially, and after dating for a few years, the couple married in 2018, at the actor’s Lokhandwala home.

4. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, a powerhouse of talent, prefers to keep her personal life private. marriage between Radhika and Benedict Taylor, a British musician and composer, is unusual in several ways. Firstly, the couple is in a long-distance relationship. Secondly, they do not possess any photographs of their wedding. Radhika and Benedict married in a Northern England home in 2012.

5. Celina Jaitly

Former Miss India Celina Jaitly, who had a mediocre film career, met Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag during a Dubai store launch. Celina has stated that there was an instant connection between the two when they met and that they are soulmates. The couple married in 2011. In 2012, the couple welcomed twin boys. Jaitly had a second set of twin boys in 2017, one of them died from a heart condition.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, actress shares photos

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's impossible love story's poster leaves fans intrigued; release date revealed

Latest Entertainment News