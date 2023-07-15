BLACKPINK song As If It’s Your Last becomes hit 1.3 billion views; 4th music video to achieve this milestone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK song As If It's Your Last

BLACKPINK’s As if It’s Your Last has reached an exciting new milestone on YouTube.

BLACKPINK’s music video for As If It’s Your Last has surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube, making it their fourth music video to do so after DDU-DUD DDU-DU, Kill Their Love, and Boombayah.

As If It’s Your Last is also BLACKPINK’s fifth overall group to reach the milestone: aside from their musical videos, the group’s dance-performance video for How You Like That also surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube last year.

BLACKPINK originally released the music video for As If It’s Your Last on June 22, 2017.

Meanwhile, according to a Korean media outlet, Munhwa IIbo reported that there is a high chance that Lisa will be leaving the agency following the expiration of the BLACKPINK members exclusive contracts in August. Munhwa IIbl also reported that although Lisa and YG Entertainment have been discussing her contract renewal, they have not reached an agreement.

In response to Munhwa Igbo, a source from YG Entertainment clarified, "The uncertain scheduling is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal. YG added that contract renewals are currently under discussion.

As the new information has reached fans online, they have been quite confused and concerned about the idol’s future career. Reports also suggest that BLACKPINK’S Lisa might have been facing difficulties coming to a common agreement with YG Entertainment regarding her exclusive contract, fans shared quite a few thoughts on the same.

The agency stated that they wanted to invite the group members for an appearance on their show, however, they couldn’t do so since it will be taking place in August 2023 and YG Entertainment allegedly can’t fix a schedule around that month when their contract agreement with the group’s main rapper still remains wavering.

Meanwhile, Lisa is also caught up in dating rumours about dating the CEO of the LVMH empire, Frederic Arnault. Lisa’s life and times are heavily documented, be it her routine, her blogs, or now her dating life, since she is the most discussed name in the K-Pop industry.

