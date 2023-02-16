BLACKPINK Jennie's photos from 90s-Inspired Calvin Klein campaign crashes brand's site. Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CALVINKLEIN BLACKPINK Jennie's photos from 90s-Inspired Calvin Klein campaign

BLACKPINK Jennie has time and again proved that she is the Queen of fashion. Other than leaving fans hypnotized with her ability to rap very fast, the Kpop singer has frequently broken the internet for her sizzling looks. She has been a long-standing global ambassador for French luxury fashion brand Chanel and looks like she is back as the ambassador of American fashion brand Calvin Klein as well. The brand on Wednesday shared a couple of 90s-inspired athletic fashion photos of Jennie on social media and her fans flooded the website to have a look at the items she was seen wearing. What happened next-- the website crashed!

BLACKPINK Jennie has been featured on the hottest covers of fashion magazines and has been the epitome of luxury with her elegant style and panache. Her latest photos from Calvin Klein‘s recent campaign inspired by their ads from the 90s have yet again impressed the BLINKS. In the photos, the rapper can be seen flaunting the brand's athletic wear along with sporting bangs and long hair. Talking about her style, the brand said, "JENNIE in the new season. sensuality with ease. new explorations in silhouette."

While fans loved Jennie's 90s looks, as soon as they raced to the brand's website to look more into the collection, the website crashed leaving fans disappointed. Many users shared screenshots of the 'ERROR' on Twitter and complained about the same. A Twitter user wrote, "I repeat.... JENNIE. BROKE. CALVIN. KLEIN. WEBSITE !!!" Another tweeted, "Jennie fans Crashed CK website right after the pic drop." A third user said, "CK’s website broke because of too much traffic. many people visiting the website after they launched the new CK global campaign with Jennie."

Others also expressed their excitement about the BLACKPINK member's collaboration and said, "THE SERVE. THE BODY. THE LOOKS. JENNIE NEVER DISAPPOINTS US." Another fan tweeted, "ENNIE x Calvin Klein is one of the best things that happen this year."

Meanwhile, Jennie is part of a Mega K-pop girls supergroup BLACKPINK along with Lisa, Rose and Jisoo. Last year, the band released their comeback album 'Born Pink' after two years and landed its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. They also went on a world tour soon after the album was released and performed in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Their 'Born Pink' world tour will end in June 2023.

Blackpink released its first full-length album, titled 'The Album', in October 2020. Besides being popular for hit songs such as "How You Like That", "Boombayah", and "Ddu-du Ddu-du" as a unit, the members also enjoy an active career as solo artistes.

