BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to make solo debut; fans say 'it's your turn to break the internet'

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa are currently on their 'Born Pink' world tour where the K-pop idols have been performing on their most popular songs all around the world. While their fans, lovingly called BLINKS, love to see them together, the members Jennie, Rose and Lisa have had successful solo albums as well. Now, following in their footsteps, Jisoo is all set to make her solo debut soon. While her agency YG Entertainment did not reveal when Jisoo's solo album will be out, it said that the singer is in the process of recording.

Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment said, "BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news."

As soon as the news of Jisoo's solo debut surfaced on the internet, fans flooded social media with excitement. A Twitter user wrote, "it's your turn to break the internet." Another tweeted, "And the world is so ready for her upcoming solo!." Another fan quipped, "yg finally gave us an official statement about jisoo’s solo and it’s really coming this year and it says “ALBUM” I can't control my happy tears."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her fans Happy New Year. Sharing a cute photo of herself, she wrote, "I'm saving a date for 2022...I think this year has been a year of growth in many ways, both sad and happy. May 2023 be the year of more laughter for everyone and let's all be healthy and happy! Happy New Year! And my blink always thank and love you."

For the unversed, Blackpink, the Kpop girl band, began their largest-ever Born Pink World Tour in October and recently they performed in Berlin. The band started from the South Korean capital Seoul on October 15 and amassed loads of appreciation and love for their latest album and performances. They will end the tour by performing in Auckland, New Zealand on June 15.

With the release of Born Pink, the girl band BLACKPINK had broken its own record by selling more than 1 million copies on its first day of sales. This marked the first time that any K-pop girl group album surpassed 1 million on the day of its release.

