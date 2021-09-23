Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Raqesh Bapat on Shamita Shetty: 'Obviously, it's a little more than just friends'

Raqesh Bapat and his sizzling chemistry with his Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Shamita Shetty grabbed a lot of attention. Earlier, the two had admitted to liking each other, however, they maintained their relationship status as 'just friends'. However, after coming out of the reality show Raqesh has confirmed to have romantic feelings for Shamita and said that ‘it was quite evident’ on the show. He also said that they are still getting to know each other and are not in a relationship yet.

Raqesh and Shamita met for the first time on Bigg Boss OTT and as per the format of the show Shamita picked Raqesh as her connection. The duo was often seen flirting with each other, sharing hugs and kisses on the show. Fans lovingly call them ‘ShaRa’.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh was asked if his feelings for Shamita were platonic. "Obviously, it’s a little more than just friends. It was quite evident in the show. Yes, she is special, she is somebody I really like to spend time with, to talk to, to communicate with," he said.

On being asked about his relationship status with Shamita, Raqesh said, "It’s slow and steady... We have spent some time together but we still have to spend a lot of time. We need to know each other more. I don’t want to rush into things and I am sure she doesn’t want to either. Matters like these, we need to deal with the heart in the right place, and with some mindfulness. So, let’s see where it goes. We will make an effort to know each other, for sure. Right now, if you are talking about the status, we like each other, we are great friends. Hopefully, when something happens, you guys will know about it."

Earlier, during the 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, when one of her followers asked about Raqesh, Shamita said he is a gentleman and called him 'support through the bbott journey'. She also revealed that she loves his 'artistic skills'.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of Karan Johar hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Shetty was the second runner-up, the first being Nishant Bhat.

