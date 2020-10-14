Image Source : INSTAGRAMBHUMIPEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian: It's been six months and I'm good

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar tells you of a life choice that she made during lockdown. She became a vegetarian during the period. "I was never heavy on non-vegetarian diet but I took a call during lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It's been six months and I'm good, guilt free and I feel physically strong as well," she said.

"For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn't feel like eating meat anymore," added Bhumi, who will next be seen in "Durgavati" on December 11, realised she wanted to turn vegetarian during lockdown.

On a related note, Bhumi Pednekar has completed her dubbing for her upcoming film, Durgavati. On Monday, Bhumi shared a picture of the dubbing session on Instagram. "Dub Completed My life is now more like Rasode Main Kaun Tha? Actually Darwaze ke peeche kaun tha ? Bye Durgavati, see you the other side #Durgavati #11ThDec," Bhumi captioned the picture, where she flashes a smile and poses in a studio.

Directed by Ashok, the film is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, "Bhaagamathie". Superstar Akshay Kumar is presenting the project, scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the spooky poster of the film, where we see Bhumi sitting outside what looks like an ancient temple. The film is scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video.

