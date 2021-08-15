Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LARA DUTTA Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta says Akshay Kumar is not just my first, but my 'forever hero'

Lara Dutta Bhupathi made her debut in Bollywood 18 years ago in 'Andaaz' starring Akshay Kumar and she cannot stop praising the actor. The actress tags the 'Khiladi' star as her "forever hero". "I always maintain that Akshay is my friend, philosopher and guide. He is not just my first hero, he is literally a forever hero," Lara told IANS.

Lara revealed that it was Akshay who encouraged her to take up the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in their upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom', which is slated to release on August 19. The actress stunned everyone with her appearance in the trailer and her transformation as the political figure became a topic of discussion. She was almost unrecognisable. Lara amazed the audience as it transformed her into an older and mature character. Fans were all praise for the actress and her epic transformation.

Akshay Kumar praised Lara for the same. He wrote, ''In my personal opinion, never has an actor carried a look with so much conviction, You've hit this one out of the park not just with your look but performance as well''.

Responding to this, the actress replied, ''@akshaykumae You are my forever hero and my biggest supporter!! When you ask me to step up got something, I'm always going to give it my 100%! Love u always!"

"The amount of faith Akshay has in me is tremendous. He has offered me roles in the last few years where we have worked together that have really challenged me. Before anybody saw it he saw the potential that I could do this (play Indira Gandhi)," added the actress.

It was the same for her character in 'Singh Is Bliing'.

Lara added: "He is constantly pushing me. He has been pushing me ever since we did our first film together. He always encouraged me to remain hungry, continuously challenging myself. He is my biggest supporter and encourager."

'Bell Bottom' is an espionage thriller, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

