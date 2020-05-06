Athiya Shetty says ‘feels like a dream ago’ after cropping KL Rahul out of throwback pic

The photo has been taken from inside an old-style telephone booth with all kinds of vintage posters pasted inside.

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself along with the caption, "Feels like a dream ago.” Athiya is longing for those days when one used to chill with their friends in cafes and malls. Besides beuatiful Athiya, what grabbed our eyeballs was that she has cropped out her rumoured beau KL Rahul from the post.

The photo has been taken from inside an old-style telephone booth with all kinds of vintage posters pasted inside. In December last year, Rahul had posted the photo from the same booth. While the cricketer had the phone receiver in hand, Athiya stood next to him.

Though both Athiya and Rahul are tight-lipped on their relationship but they occasionally shares pictures dropping hinting about the same. On KL Rahul's birthday in April, she has shared a picture with him alonsgide the caption: “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl”.

Athiya's actor-dad Suniel addressed the rumours of relationship at a media event in February. When asked about it, he said: “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya. You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then?”

It was fashion designer Vikram Phadnis whose comment on Athiya' post fuelled the rumours. The designer left a cheeky comment on one of Athiya’s pictures, saying “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” Athiya replied, “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!” Vikram still continued teasing her by saying, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashetty and once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he had later deleted the comment.

