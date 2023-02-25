Athiya and KL Rahul's link-up news 'surprised' Suneil Shetty; actor says 'she had not mentioned it'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYASHETTY, SUNEILSHETTY Athiya and KL Rahul's link-up news 'surprised' Suniel

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in Khandala. The couple celebrated their union in an intimate ceremony. Suniel Shetty recently disclosed that he first met his son-in-law KL Rahul in 2019 at an airport, where he found that they both hail from Mangalore and have the same hometown. Afterwards, he was surprised to learn that the cricketer was acquainted with his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty.

The actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and spoke about his first meeting with his son-in-law. He said, "I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was a big fan of him, and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and Mana, they didn’t say much; they just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul [were on] talking terms."

Suniel further shared that he was surprised to know that Athiya and KL Rahul were connected. "I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me. [At the same time], I was happy as I always told Athiya to connect with south Indian boys. Rahul’s house in Mangalore is only a few kilometres away from my birthplace Mulki. So, this was a happy coincidence," he stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel is reuniting with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. Recently, a picture from the sets featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal went viral on social media. In the picture, Akshay, Suniel, Paresh Rawal, producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others were seen posing for the camera.

