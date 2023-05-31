Ashish Vidyarthi reveals how he met second wife Rupali Barua, says 'She lost her husband..'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashish Vidyarthi reveals how he met second wife Rupali

Ashish Vidyarthi recently made headlines as he got married again at the age of 57. The National Award-winning actor exchanged vows with Rupali Barua, a fashion entrepreneur from Assam. The actor was previously married to Rajoshi, aka Piloo Vidyarthi. Now, the actress has spoken at length about tying the knot again and how he met his second wife.

Speaking to The Telegraph-t2, Ashish Vidyarthi said, "Post all the completion with Piloo, last year I met Rupali during one of my vlogging assignments and we started chatting and we discovered that she has also gone through her degree of pain. She lost her husband five years back and also not contemplated marriage again, but as we chatted, we discovered that there is a possibility that she can look afresh at life and consider marrying. I am feeling amazing that I am with someone who at a stage in her life was also perhaps by her own and possibly looking at life in a slightly different way.... She is 50 and I am 57, and why not? Each one of us, whatever be our age, strata, we all can be happy. My key line is to fulfill your responsibilities and that has been the keynote for me."

The actor also mentioned how painful his divorce from his first wife Rajoshi has been. "Piloo and I are walking on with wonderful memories of an amazing marriage. I have never related to Piloo just as my son’s mother. Piloo’s my friend... was my wife... that’s how she was with me... Please don’t think all this has happened without pain. Parting has got pain. It is very difficult. Now, I am being clinical about it, but both Piloo and I and Mowgli have gone through pain.... But then you have a choice; do you want to deal with it or do you want to linger with it? Then life goes away," said Ashish.

For the unversed, Ashish and Rupali's wedding ceremony took place in Calcutta, witnessed by their immediate family members and close friends. After the wedding, the couple plans to organise a reception to celebrate their union with their extended circle of friends and relatives.

Also read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 10 years, Ayan Mukerji pens note: 'I don’t think I’ve seen it fully'

Also read: Al Pacino to become father at 82 with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Latest Entertainment News