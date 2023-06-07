Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to trolls over second marriage at 57, asks 'You're supposed to die unhappy?'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to trolls over second marriage

Ashish Vidyarthi, aged 57, recently exchanged vows for the second time with Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua, marking a new chapter in his life. Previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi, also known as Piloo Vidyarthi, the couple decided to part ways in 2021. In a recent interview, Ashish Vidyarthi candidly discussed the criticism he is receiving for his choice to embark on a second marriage at his age.

Speaking to India Today, he said, "I read words like ‘boodha, khusat’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment (being a Buddha) that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, ‘hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.’ So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?"

He further went on to say, "What are these walls we are creating for everyone? A law-abiding human being, who's doing things legally, who's paying his taxes and is working hard. That person is making a personal choice, to get married, legally, with another person, who's also keen to have a family and live with love. It's a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value."

For the unversed, Ashish and Rupali's wedding ceremony took place in Calcutta, witnessed by their immediate family members and close friends. After the wedding, the couple plans to organise a reception to celebrate their union with their extended circle of friends and relatives.

