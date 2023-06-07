Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to trolls over second marriage at 57, asks 'You're supposed to die unhappy?'

Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to trolls over second marriage at 57, asks 'You're supposed to die unhappy?'

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi addresses dealing with backlash after marrying Rupali Barua at the age of 57.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2023 16:49 IST
Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to trolls over second marriage
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to trolls over second marriage

Ashish Vidyarthi, aged 57, recently exchanged vows for the second time with Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua, marking a new chapter in his life. Previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi, also known as Piloo Vidyarthi, the couple decided to part ways in 2021. In a recent interview, Ashish Vidyarthi candidly discussed the criticism he is receiving for his choice to embark on a second marriage at his age. 

Speaking to India Today, he said, "I read words like ‘boodha, khusat’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment (being a Buddha) that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, ‘hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.’ So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?"

He further went on to say, "What are these walls we are creating for everyone? A law-abiding human being, who's doing things legally, who's paying his taxes and is working hard. That person is making a personal choice, to get married, legally, with another person, who's also keen to have a family and live with love. It's a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value."

For the unversed, Ashish and Rupali's wedding ceremony took place in Calcutta, witnessed by their immediate family members and close friends. After the wedding, the couple plans to organise a reception to celebrate their union with their extended circle of friends and relatives. 

Also read: Al Pacino breaks silence on girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy after he demanded DNA test

Related Stories
Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with Rupali Barua for second time at the age of 60

Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with Rupali Barua for second time at the age of 60

Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi Barua breaks silence after actor's second marriage at 60

Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi Barua breaks silence after actor's second marriage at 60

Ashish Vidyarthi REACTS to divorce with first wife Rajoshi Barua after she shares cryptic post

Ashish Vidyarthi REACTS to divorce with first wife Rajoshi Barua after she shares cryptic post

Ashish Vidyarthi reveals how he met second wife Rupali Barua, says 'She lost her husband..'

Ashish Vidyarthi reveals how he met second wife Rupali Barua, says 'She lost her husband..'

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s social media exchange is too awwdorable

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News