Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Hansal Mehta demands NCB's Sameer Wankhede's resignation amidst extortion charges

On Sunday (October 24) witness, Prabhakar Sail in the cruise drugs seizure case claimed that an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and some other persons demanded bribe from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan in the case. Sail, openly stated on various TV channels that he feared a threat to his life from none other than the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Reacting to this update in Aryan's case, Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and extended his support of Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He tweeted, "Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?"

However, this is not the first time that the director stood in support of SRK’s son. Earlier also he had expressed his disappointment over Aryan’s arrest even before. Without taking any names, in a tweet he said the consumption of marijuana/cannabis may be legal in many countries, but in India leads to 'harassment'.

"Marijuana/cannabis consumption is legal in many countries. It has been decriminalised in many. In our country its consumption is used more for harassment than for narcotics control. A movement like the one to abolish sec 377 is necessary to end this continuing travesty," he had tweeted

For the unversed, Sail, identified as the personal bodyguard of the so-called private detective Kiran P. Gosavi (the man whose selfie with Aryan went viral) has released a signed affidavit statement and videos pertaining to the arrest of Aryan Khan and others on October 3, a day after the ship raid (October 2).

One of the 9 witnesses listed by the NCB, among other things, Sail claimed that he was made to sign 10 blank papers by the agency and now feared for his life from Wankhede.

However, NCB's Sameer Wankhede has denied the allegations in a press release.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison. NCB claimed that the star kid had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

