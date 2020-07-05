Image Source : TWITTER/@NAYEM_EMRAN Arshad Warsi complains of inflated power bill, later says 'problem solved'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to social media complaining about receiving an exorbitant electricity bill but then later shared that his problem was solved. Arshad, in a tweet, had shared that Rs 1,03,564 was debited from his account on July 5 for the electricity bill. He then shared a news article about his paintings and asked everyone to buy it.

He had tweeted: "People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill." Later on Sunday, Arshad shared that he got a quick response from the electricity company and that his problem was solved.

"And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you," he wrote.

And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you 🙏🏼 ... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020

This is not the first time an actor has received such a high electricity bill. Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan, Amyra Dastur, Dino Morea, and Kamya Punjab among many others have alleged receiving an inflated electricity bill for the month of June.

"3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for," Taapsee wrote on Twitter.

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) reacted to the complaint and said, "We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of Covid-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months – that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH)."

The spokesperson added: "The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines. The consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits."

So a quick response issue but permission not issued ! Matlab is this some kind of besti link ? pic.twitter.com/N1nejZ5qB4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Not just Bollywood names, but residents across Mumbai have been complaining about abnormally high electricity bills, which they received after the lockdown.

