Arjun Kapoor on 'Boycott' trend against Bollywood: We tolerated a little too much but now...

Arjun Kapoor on 'Boycott' trend against Bollywood: The Hindi film industry has been on the receiving end of a lot of hateful comments online, resulting in 'Boycott' hashtags ruling Twitter and other platforms. This has affected the box office collections of the films as well, recent being Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. The films were expected to revive the box office but have been barely doing any good business. Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, reflected on these trends and said that the industry gave a blind eye to it and now things have gone bad.

Arjun Kapoor in an interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long. Our decency was taken for our weakness. We always believe in ‘let the work speak for itself, all this doesn’t matter. We tolerated a little too much. Now people are used to it."

Talking about what needs to be done to handle the situation or make things better, Arjun said that the industry needs to come together. He said, "We need to come together and do something very genuine about it because whatever is written, whatever hashtags are used, they are far away from the reality. Some agendas, they are turned into something big when in fact they don’t even exist."

"The industry is losing its shine. We have turned a blind eye and said let it be. We believed when the theatres reopen, films will do well and all will be well," Arjun Kapoor continued.

Arjun Kapoor Upcoming Films

Arjun Kapoor's last Bollywood film Ek Villain Returns earned a total of Rs 40 crores at the box office. It also starred John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Now, Arjun has films like The Lady Killer and Kuttey in the pipeline.

