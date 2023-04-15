Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's too hot 'lifties' from Berlin burn Instagram; Kareena Kapoor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor is currently having the time of his life with his ladylove Malaika Arora in Germany. The actor, who never misses a chance of sharing beautiful updates of their relationship with his fans, posted some loved-up 'lifties' from Berlin with Malaika. He wrote a creative caption that read, "Lift Kara De" followed by a winking emoji, which is clearly a funny take on the image which the couple took in the lift itself. Malaika can be seen dressed in a completely white outfit. She posed in a white blazer, high neck and boots. On the other hand, the "Ki & Ka" actor wore a leather black jacket paired with black jeans and a white shirt. He completed his look with a beanie cap and black shades.

Adding up to the aww moment Malaika also shared the same photograph on her Insta story and wrote "liftie' with a red heart emoji. She also mentioned Berlin, Germany as the location that refers to the place couple is travelling currently. As soon as the pictures were shared on Instagram, their friends and fans showered love on the couple. Kareena Kapoor Khan commented on the pictures, "Liftie ( fire and heart emoji) hmmmmmmmmm killing it".

Recently, Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan opened up about her plans to marry Arjun Kapoor. Speaking to Brides Today magazine, the actress-model said, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

"It might sound cliché, but when I was very young, someone said to me that a relationship is like a plant. You plant the seed and you have to water it for it to grow… So a relationship is no different, you can’t resort to shortcuts or quick fixes. It is important to understand and appreciate each other…to communicate well, but we often forget to do that. I feel partners should also be able to enjoy each other’s silence as well as have shared interests. Acceptance without the ego tussle is important," the actress added.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

