Arjun Kapoor can't keep calm as it's 'time to be mamu' after Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child. After announcing the good news on Monday, the Kapoor family congratulated the couple on social media. Now, Arjun Kapoor congratulated the soon-to-be parents and showed his excitement as he is going 'to-be-mamu'. Taking to his Instagram Story, Arjun shared Sonam's post where she can be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. He wrote, "Good things happen to good people. Time to be a mamu."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018

Earlier, to-be-nana Anil Kapoor also expressed his excitement. He also shared Sonam and Anand's pictures. He captioned his post, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram with a few pictures. The images also featured her husband Anand. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

