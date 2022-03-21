Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in new photos with Anand Ahuja

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The Bollywood actress announced the pregnancy news by sharing new photos on her verified Instagram account as she flaunts her baby bump. Sharing the post she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic)."

In the photos, Sonam was seen sharing a hearty moment with Anand as they place their hands on her baby bump. For the announcement pictures, the couple is seen posing while sitting on a couch. Sonam wearing a black monokini rests her head on Anand's lap. The entrepreneur too shared the news on his verified Instagram account with the same photos and caption. Take a look!

After a whirlwind romance, Sonam married her longtime friend and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 in an Anand Karaj ceremony. From the film and fashion industry, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, designer Masaba Gupta and stylist Pernia Qureshi were present at the wedding ceremony. The couple also threw a reception party following their wedding celebrations. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, various showbiz stars posed for the shutterbugs and blessed the newlyweds with their presence at the glamorous reception party.

On the work front, Last seen in The Zoya Factor and more recently in her father Anil Kapoor's film Ak vs Ak, Sonam will be seen in the role of a visually-handicapped person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that was released in 2011.