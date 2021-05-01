Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANI Arjun Bijlani to B'day girl Radhika Madan: 'Bhagwan kare teri saari movies super hit ho'

Actor Arjun Bijlani posted a birthday wish for actress Radhika Madan on Instagram, on Saturday. Radhika and Arjun shared the screen in their show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi". The actor posted a series of fun throwback pictures with Radhika. He wrote about how he wishes all her films do well and are superhits.

"Happiest birthday @radhikamadan. Keep shining and Bhagwan kare teri saari movies super hit ho.. .. lots of love," he wrote.

Arjun will next be seen in the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and is currently preparing for the show.

Talking about his preparation, Arjun tells IANS: "I have already started preparing for it because I want to win and take that award home. To be fully equipped, I am going through a regular training regime. Along with physical exercise, I am also working on mental strength because it is very important to keep your mental balance while doing any stunts".

The actor also adds that while he will miss being away from his family, it will also motivate him.

"I am going to miss my family alot, especially Ayaan (son). I think that will encourage me to win because I want to see their expressions when I come back home as a winner," he says.

The actor is known for his show such as "Left Right Left", "Miley Jab Hum Tum", "Naagin", and "Ishq Mein Marjawan". He has also been part of the show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and has hosted "Dance Deewane" as well. Arjun's music video "Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi" also came out a few months back.

Radhika was last seen on big screen in Irrfan Khan's final release, "Angrezi Medium". She will next be seen in "Shiddat" co-starring Diana Penty, Mohit Raina and Sunny Kaushal.

-with IANS inputs