Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma goes digital with first web series, shares teaser (Watch)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has gone digital. The actress, who started her production house Clean Slate Film in 2014 with her film NH10, has produced a web series that will soon be seen on Amazon Prime. The actress shared the teaser video on her social media and wrote, "sab badlega, samay, log aur lok." While the actress didn't share the name of the web series, it appears to be on the liners of nationalism. Anushka has produced the web series with her brother Karnesh. Check out the video here-

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress hasn't announced any film yet., however, she has been actively working with her production house. Earlier, revealing details about her next projects, Anushka said, “I’m in a happy space. For me, the acting assignments, as well as the production aspect, has been quite exciting. My brother Karnesh and I are making films for Netflix and a series for Amazon.”

“I’m happy that people are seeing value in our production house as content creators. We are also working with new writers and directors. When you’re not acting, you have to take out time to be involved in projects. That’s what I’ve been doing as a producer. As an actor, I’m in the midst of making a decision. This has been a hectic year with distinct films. It’s important for me to decide what I’m taking on next. Five years ago, it was a different situation. Now, I’m secure and can take time. If you continue working the way I have in the past three years, you burn out. That’s why you need to take time to understand what you want to do,” she went on to add.

Currently, Anushka is spending quality time with her parents and husband Virat Kohli during the home quarantine. She has been sharing pictures of playing board games with them and cherishing the small moments together.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage