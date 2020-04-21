Anushka Sharma goes digital with first web series, shares teaser (Watch)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has gone digital. The actress, who started her production house Clean Slate Film in 2014 with her film NH10, has produced a web series that will soon be seen on Amazon Prime. The actress shared the teaser video on her social media and wrote, "sab badlega, samay, log aur lok." While the actress didn't share the name of the web series, it appears to be on the liners of nationalism. Anushka has produced the web series with her brother Karnesh. Check out the video here-
Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress hasn't announced any film yet., however, she has been actively working with her production house. Earlier, revealing details about her next projects, Anushka said, “I’m in a happy space. For me, the acting assignments, as well as the production aspect, has been quite exciting. My brother Karnesh and I are making films for Netflix and a series for Amazon.”
“I’m happy that people are seeing value in our production house as content creators. We are also working with new writers and directors. When you’re not acting, you have to take out time to be involved in projects. That’s what I’ve been doing as a producer. As an actor, I’m in the midst of making a decision. This has been a hectic year with distinct films. It’s important for me to decide what I’m taking on next. Five years ago, it was a different situation. Now, I’m secure and can take time. If you continue working the way I have in the past three years, you burn out. That’s why you need to take time to understand what you want to do,” she went on to add.
Currently, Anushka is spending quality time with her parents and husband Virat Kohli during the home quarantine. She has been sharing pictures of playing board games with them and cherishing the small moments together.
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
