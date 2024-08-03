Anurag Kashyap slams Bollywood industry for 'focusing on star power rather than telling story'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer maharaja

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap is currently in the news for his latest offering, Maharaj, which is South film and features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film has garnered mostly good reviews from the film critics as well as from the audience. Ever since Maharaja has landed on Netflix, it reached to wider audience across the globe and has become the most-talked-about movie of the year for its perfect screenplay and thrilling storyline. In a recent talk with The Hindu, Anurag took a dig at Bollywood and praised the Malayalam film industry.

''In Malayalam cinema, they are not afraid to take risks, such as casting influencers in key roles, as seen in Aavesham. In Bollywood, they would fill these roles with big stars, focusing on star power rather than telling a real story,'' he said.

Praising South cinema, specifically Malayalam movies over Hindi films, he added, ''I watch more Malayalam movies than Hindi these days because they excite me so much more. People here (in the Malayalam film industry) tell original stories that are unique to each individual. The filmmakers are catering to themselves rather than the market. A movie like 'Bramayugam' will never be made in black and white in any other industry. It shows that they're making the films they truly want to make.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, as an actor Anurag last featured in Maharaja. He also acted in the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer series Bad Cop. He is currently busy with a Tamil-language film titled One 2 One. The film also stars Nitu Chandra and Sundar C in key roles.

