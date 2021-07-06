Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher recalls Leonardo DiCaprio's response when he introduced himself as 'Indian actor': A warm hug

Actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. He has been treating his fans and followers with some throwback pictures from his personal and professional life. From rare pictures of his younger acting days to unseen memories, Anupam keeps sharing interesting titbits. Now, Anupam surprised his fans with a throwback picture of himself with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. He has recalled their conversation when they met at an event in Los Angeles, a few years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a monochrome picture and remembered how the American actor reacted when the former told him, he is 'an Indian actor'.

Anupam Kher captioned his post, "I met @leonardodicaprio at an event in Los Angeles few years back. I introduced myself. I said, “I am an Indian actor.” He said, “I know!” I asked, “How?” And then he just gave me a warm hug. He was kind and affectionate. The best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves. #Actors #Acting #Bonding #MagicOfCinema #Films."

In the picture, Anupam and Leonardo DiCapri stood next to each other with their hands on each other's shoulders as they posed for the camera.

Take a look:

Reacting to the pictures fans showered immense love on the actors. A fan wrote, "You are an inspiration to any actor who started after you." Another said, "Legends of Cinema."

Meanwhile, Anupam, in May, had won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday', adding a feather to his cap.

On the professional front, the veteran star has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.

Also Read: Anupam Kher buries long-time hatchet with Naseeruddin Shah, wishes him a speedy recovery