Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher begins shooting for his 519th project Moh Maya

Veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher on Sunday treated his fans with exciting news as he shared that he has kickstarted the shooting for his next project Moh Maya, which impressively will be the 519th project of his career.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared clicks from the sets of his new movies along with the tweet, "And suddenly you know it is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings.. Project 519 takes off. Jai Ho! #MohMaya #FrontSeatEntertainment #NarayanShi."

The first picture was a monochromatic portrait of the ace actor, the second one showed him at the pooja ceremony on the sets, and the third one was a shot of him posing with a clapboard.

Meanwhile, Anupam will soon also be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled Happy Birthday. This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media. Apart from Happy Birthday and Moh Maya, Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files.

The actor recently shared the news that his wife Kirron Kher is suffering from blood cancer. She has been undergoing treatment for Myeloma, a type of blood cancer and she is "well on her way to recovery", Anupam Kher had tweeted.

Anupam Kher tweeted: Just so that rumors don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on."

He added, "She is all heart and that is why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar."

Later, Kher took to Twitter and posted a video, expressing his gratitude to everyone and said that the emotional support from the people, including those from the film fraternity, has only boosted their morale.

He also said that he prays and wishes for the speedy recovery of all those who have been diagnosed with cancer. 'Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude,' Kher wrote.

-with ANI inputs