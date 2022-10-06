Angry Jaya Bachchan loses temper as fans mob Abhishek Bachchan for selfie, shouts 'sharam nahi aati!'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek

Angry Jaya Bachchan lost her temple as she visited a Durga Puja pandal at the Kali Bari temple in Bhopal. A video which has now gone viral on social media has Jaya shouting at the crowd gathered around her and Abhishek Bachchan for selfies. In the video, women are seen approaching the actor for photos. While Abhishek obliges, Jaya loses her calm and reprimands them.

“Aap logon toh chod dijiye na? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko? (At least you people leave him alone? Don’t you have any shame?)," she says moving ahead in the crowd. Sometime later, she is seen turning around and saying, “Kya kar rahein aap? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko? (What are you people doing? Are you not ashamed?)”

This is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan was seen losing her temper at a public event. She has often stated her displeasure with paparazzi and fans clicking photos of the actors at public gatherings.

Meanwhile, her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has recently begun a podcast. Politician and actress Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda joined for an episode of her podcast -- 'What The Hell Navya'. This news was announced with a trailer reveal, which gave a sneak peek into what they can expect from the podcast. 'What The Hell Navya' promises to be a riot, with a lot of leg-pulling, real conversations and strong opinions from the trifecta - Jaya, Shweta and Navya.

The trailer revealed the trio taking to the mic in their most candid avatars and indulging in frank, spontaneous and hilarious chats.

In the trailer, Navya is seen sharing: "I have a problem saying no" to which Shweta quips "You better learn." Shweta and Jaya agree in unison.

"It's the best word!" Navya is an entrepreneur and leads Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company and Project Naveli, a non-profit for women.

'What The Hell Navya' episodes premier on all leading audio streaming platforms.

