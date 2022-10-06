Watch Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: OTT Premiere Date, How to Download Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Film

Follow us on Image Source : LAAL SINGH CHADDHA Laal Singh Chaddha

Watch Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor surprised fans as they released Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT. The film was expected to arrive on streaming platforms, six months after its theatrical release, however, in a surprise move, the film was released on Netflix on the occasion of Dussehra. In case you missed watching the Bollywood film in theaters, here's how you can watch it online.

Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: Date and Time

Laal Singh Chaddha is streaming on Netflix from October 5, 2022 in Hindi along with Telugu and Tamil language dubs on the service.

How to Watch Latest Bollywood Film Online

If you have a subscription to Netflix, you can watch Laal Singh Chaddha and many more latest Bollywood films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them later.

Laal Singh Chaddha Remake of Forrest Gump

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office

The film has had a disastrous run at the Box Office. Before the release, trade analysts expected that the film will do wonders and predicted that Laal Singh Chaddha would easily collect multi-hundred crores and break records. But, in the present situation, Aamir Khan's film which also stars Kareena Kapoor has earned a little over Rs 50 cr in a week's time.

Laal Singh Chaddha Cast

Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha

Ahmad Ibn Umar as young Laal

Kareena Kapoor as Rupa D'Souza

Hafsa Ashraf as young Rupa

Naga Chaitanya as Balaraju "Bala" Bodi

Mona Singh as Mrs.Chaddha, Laal's mother

Manav Vij as Muhammad Paji

Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer

Watch the trailer here-

Don't miss these:

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's PS 1 is unstoppable, see day-wise earnings

Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara dies of heart attack, Sunil Pal condoles demise

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth call off divorce? Couple to reunite months after separation: Reports

Latest Web Series News