Amrita Rao's husband RJ Anmol reveals his mom told him 'bahu laana toh aisi' after watching actress in Vivah

Amrita Rao's husband RJ Anmol reveals his mom told him 'bahu laana toh aisi' after watching Vivah

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao won hearts of Indian mother-in-laws after her simple and affectionate demeanor as Poonam in Sooraj Barjatya directorial Vivah 15 years ago. As the film clocked a milestone today (November 10), RJ Anmol recalled how his mother, after watching the movie, had asked him to find a bahu (daughter-in-law) like Amrita Rao's character in the film.

He took to Instagram and wrote, “This day, in 2006, I saw Vivah with my family, in a theatre (Delhi)… After the film, My mother said, “Bahu lana toh aisi lana." Talking on behalf of all the sons out there, RJ Anmol added, “ I am sure, Mothers across the country told this to their sons, but as they say - Maa Saraswati meri maa k zubaan par baithi thi." As per belief, it is being said that Maa Sarawati sits on the tip of a person's tongue once in 24 hours.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a son last year. Earlier this month, they celebrated their son Veer's first birthday. “Veer turns one and so do we as parents. Happy Birthday to Us. We seek your love and blessings,” Amrita wrote alongside a cute family picture.

The actress also thanked everyone for their blessing and said, “Your blessings mean the world. Keep spreading love and happiness."

Rajshri Films' Vivah released in 2006. It starred Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Vivah tells the story of two individuals, and relates their journey from engagement to marriage and aftermath. Meanwhile, Amrita has worked in films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008), Jolly LLB (2011) and Thackeray (2019) among others. She made her debut in acting in 2002 with Ab Ke Baras.

