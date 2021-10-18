Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol to finally reveal their love story in a unique way with 'Couple of Things'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMRITA_RAO_INSTA Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol to reveal their love story

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and and her husband RJ Anmol have always preferred to keep their private lives under wraps. Now, after 11 years of togetherness, for the very first time, the couple is all set to narrate their love story on their social media platforms with - ‘COUPLE of Things’.

Amrita and Anmol who have never shared the screen or spoken about their relationship on any platform will be seen sharing the frame and giving out their trivia and details from their romance through a series of videos. Sharing on Instagram she wrote, "Dilli ka ek Radio Jockey…aur Mumbai se ek Bollywood Star !!! Kaise hua In dono mein PYAR? #CoupleOfThings Our Love Story

Amrita shared excitedly , "Amrita Rao - "A love story like this is only seen in films. We have lived a fairytale & are excited to share it ourselves with the world.

RJ Anmol added, “It's a Mills and Boons in the real world. Time to Spread some Love. All boys have a crush on their fav heroine. In my case, it happened the other way around as well.”

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had welcomed their first baby-- son Veer in November last year. Speaking about how her life has changed post her baby, Amrita told TOI, "I am balancing Veer’s schedule with my work meetings. Now, days are shorter, nights are longer, clothes are shabbier, but being a hands-on mom is the only way to know your baby closely. I feel stronger, wiser, and proud that I took the challenge."

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol after dating for several years got hitched in the year 2016. She was last seen in the 2019 film, Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.