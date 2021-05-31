Image Source : TWITTER/AMRITA RAO Amrita Rao's recreation of her 'Jal Lijiye' scene from 'Vivah' is taking internet by storm. Seen yet?

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao is an avid social media user. The actress has joined the the viral 'jal Lijiye' bandwagon. Her dialogue from the 2006 film 'Vivah' has turned into a meme and fans have been sharing with twists. Now, Amrita has shared a video on the same and it is simply unmissable. In a recreation video, Amrita adds a hilarious twist as instead of offering drinking water, she splashes a bucket full of water on camera.

In the clip, she can be seen holding a glass but towards the end, she throws a bucket full of water on the screen and starts laughing.

Sharing the video with her fans, Amrita wrote, "JAL LENGE... #jallijiyememes #VIVAH #rajshriproductions"

Have a look:

Reacting to the video, Amrita's husband RJ Anmol commented, "She’s So Naughty" while her sister Preetika Rao wrote, "U gave us all a Bath Amrita ..."

Recently, on the occasion of her wedding anniversary, the actress pledged to donate oxygen cylinders to those in need. "On our Wedding Anniversary today ..we commit ourselves to donating Oxygen Cylinders to the people in need... #throwbackpic And We urge All of you to convert your good wishes into some service to the Society & to the Nation. Since the last month we have already been working with our @oxygenarmy1 (in Mumbai) with tremendous support from many of you generous donors …and we pledge to continue so," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol became proud parents to a baby boy on November 1, 2020. Ever since the couple has been enjoying their parenthood and sharing pictures of their child on social media.