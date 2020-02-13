Amitabh Bachchan remembers Pran on his 100th birth anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan shared photos remembering Pran on his 100th birth anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Pran were seen together in countless numbers of films together in their peak time. From playing on-screen father-son, friends to foes the two almost essayed many roles together. The two were also known to be very good friends off-screen as well. Big B shared few throwback pictures of himself with Pran to pay his ode to Pran on his 100th birth anniversary. Sharing the pictures The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran.

Amitabh Bachchan praised Pran’s acting caliber mentioning how most of the roles Pran played were of villains that drew sharp contrast from his ‘real-life’ personality. Big B added, "And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen – the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess! This is a distinction beyond par !” With his ode, Amitabh Bachchan shared three pictures- first one from film Zanjeer, the second still is from Don movie while the third picture appears to be from an event.

T 3440 - Pran saheb and ode .. on his 100th Birth Anniversary .. se tweet T 3440 .. pic.twitter.com/gh8H26DcJu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

From friendship of Sher Khan and Vijay in Zanjeer to playing father-son in Sharabi, Amar Akbar Anthony, the two made many characters memorable. They also worked together in films like Dostana, Kaalia, Naseeb, Andha Kanoon, Nastik, Sharaabi, Shahenshah, Jaadugar, Toofan, Tere Mere Sapne Mrityudaata, and others.

Pran featured in 400 films where he worked with the biggest names of yesteryears. Pran breathed her last at the age of 93 in 2013.