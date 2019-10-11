Amitabh Bachchan expresses ‘gratitude and gratefulness’ on receiving endless love from fans on birthday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday today. The actor enjoys a huge fan base who has already flooded the internet with love and birthday wishes. Even before the megastar could officially ring into his birthday, his army of fans showered endless love on him by sharing his throwback pictures, collages, creatives and movies scenes on the social media. Expressing his gratitude for all the wishes, Big B also took to his twitter to post an heartfelt thanks to his people.
Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you . .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद”
Well, October 11th is not the only day when fans wish birthday the megastar but they also celebrate his second birthday in August. 37 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan suffered on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie and hospitalized. On August 2, he opened his eyes again and fans have been celebrating that day with equal enthusiasm since then.
#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice
Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan also poured her heart out for her father and shared a picture with him. She wrote, “When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly”
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has quite a few projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre.
