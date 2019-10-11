Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Bachchan’s birthday wish for father Amitabh on 77th birthday will melt your heart

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 77 years old today. As the clock struck midnights, fans and family flooded the internet with their adorable wishes for him. One of the first people who expressed their love with a sweet birthday wish was his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She took to Instagram to share a picture with Big B from a wedding celebration and wrote, “When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly.”

There is no denying that daughter Shweta owns the biggest part of Amitabh Bachchan’s heart. Infact, son Abhishek Bachchan had announced that if Shweta is in a room, Big B hardly focuses on anything else when he appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 6. He revealed that Big B loves his daughter the most and she matters the world to him. Even Shweta agreed with him.

Fans have often seen Shweta share pictures with her father on social media. She has treated them with a number of throwback pictures and the interesting stories about them. On Father’s Day this year, Shweta had the sweetest things to say for Big B. She wrote, “I don’t know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I’m home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer”

While Shweta Bachchan is not an actress, she appeared in a commercial with father Amitabh for a jewellery brand and received much love for her performance. On a related note, even at the age of 77, Big B is loaded with Bollywood projects. He was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and will be seen next in Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre. He is currently seen as the host in the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

