Friday, October 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan and 10 other dialogues of Shahenshah

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan and 10 other dialogues of Shahenshah

On Amitabh Bachchan's 77th birthday, witness some of his hard-hitting dialogues like 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah' and others.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2019 7:53 IST
Representative News Image

 Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan and 10 other dialogues of Shahe

The Shahenshah of Bollywood aka Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday on October 11. Action-masala, light-hearted comedies, romantic dramas and what not- the legendary actor has aced it all. He has played numerous characters in his life be it a lawyer, professor, don, father, coolie amongst others. There is no doubt about the fact that the 'Man of the Millennium,' Big B has been known for his powerful voice and his dialogue delivery. 

On the occasion of his birthday, it will be more than perfect to give a tribute to the actor who has been entertaining generations decade after decade by enlisting some of his hard-hitting dialogues from his superhit films. Have a look:

  • Shahenshah

India Tv - Shahenshah

Shahenshah

Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.  

  • Don

India Tv - Don

Don

Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai.

  • Kabhi Kabhie

India Tv - Kabhi Kabhie

Kabhi Kabhie

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi. 

  • Agneepath

India Tv - Agneepath

Agneepath

Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal. 

  • Deewar

India Tv - Deewar

Deewar

Aj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hae tumhare paas?

  • Kaalia

India Tv - Kaalia

Kaalia

Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.

  • Namak Halal

India Tv - Namak Halal

Namak Halal

I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language. Bhairo becomes Byron because their minds are very narrow! 

  • Sooryavansham

India Tv - Sooryavansham

Sooryavansham

Sooryavansh ek aag hai jisme doston ke liye jitni jyoti hai, dushmanon ke liye utni hi jwala. Bhoon dalo is kambaqt ko.

  • Mohabbatein

Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain.

  • Pink

​​Humare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHrithik's transformation journey for War includes pain and sweat Next Story  