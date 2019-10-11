Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan and 10 other dialogues of Shahenshah

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan and 10 other dialogues of Shahe

The Shahenshah of Bollywood aka Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday on October 11. Action-masala, light-hearted comedies, romantic dramas and what not- the legendary actor has aced it all. He has played numerous characters in his life be it a lawyer, professor, don, father, coolie amongst others. There is no doubt about the fact that the 'Man of the Millennium,' Big B has been known for his powerful voice and his dialogue delivery.

On the occasion of his birthday, it will be more than perfect to give a tribute to the actor who has been entertaining generations decade after decade by enlisting some of his hard-hitting dialogues from his superhit films. Have a look:

Shahenshah

Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.

Don

Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai.

Kabhi Kabhie

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi.

Agneepath

Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal.

Deewar

Aj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hae tumhare paas?

Kaalia

Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.

Namak Halal

I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language. Bhairo becomes Byron because their minds are very narrow!

Sooryavansham

Sooryavansh ek aag hai jisme doston ke liye jitni jyoti hai, dushmanon ke liye utni hi jwala. Bhoon dalo is kambaqt ko.

Mohabbatein

Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain.

Pink

​​Humare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai.

