Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan and 10 other dialogues of Shahenshah

The Shahenshah of Bollywood aka Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday on October 11. Action-masala, light-hearted comedies, romantic dramas and what not- the legendary actor has aced it all. He has played numerous characters in his life be it a lawyer, professor, don, father, coolie amongst others. There is no doubt about the fact that the 'Man of the Millennium,' Big B has been known for his powerful voice and his dialogue delivery.
On the occasion of his birthday, it will be more than perfect to give a tribute to the actor who has been entertaining generations decade after decade by enlisting some of his hard-hitting dialogues from his superhit films. Have a look:
-
Shahenshah
Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.
-
Don
Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai.
-
Kabhi Kabhie
Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi.
-
Agneepath
Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal.
-
Deewar
Aj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hae tumhare paas?
-
Kaalia
Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.
-
Namak Halal
I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language. Bhairo becomes Byron because their minds are very narrow!
-
Sooryavansham
Sooryavansh ek aag hai jisme doston ke liye jitni jyoti hai, dushmanon ke liye utni hi jwala. Bhoon dalo is kambaqt ko.
-
Mohabbatein
Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain.
-
Pink
Humare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai.
