Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble after Gangubai Kathiawadi's family file case: Report

Alia Bhatt starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been in news ever since its announcement. It caught eyeballs for its shooting scedule and is now trending for all the wrong reason. According to a latest reports by BollywoodLife, the family members of Gangubai have filed a case against the actress and the director in the Bombay civil court. And not only this, but report in Bollywoodlife stated that, "the writer of Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Hussain Zaidi on whose book the film is based, has also filed a case against the filmmaker and actress." However, the official statement regarding the same is awaited.

Alia Bhatt recently shared her excitement over resuming shoot of the film and told Hindustan Times in an interview, "t’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation."

A report in KoiMoi stated that actress Huma Quereshi has also joine dthe cast of the film. The reports stated: "Huma will appear in a Qawwali dance sequence and has been preparing for her scenes for a while now. An interesting set has been erected for this sequence.” The insider added, “Huma and Sanjay are quite excited about this special number."

Not only her, but even TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari has reportedly joined the cast. He will be seen playing the role of Afsan, one of the lead roles opposite Alia. In January this year, two posters of the film were released that featured Alia in a powerful role.

The gangster saga is co-produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. The film was originally scheduled to release on September 11, 2020. For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch of Kamathipura.