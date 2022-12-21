Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, celebs who embraced parenthood in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT, PRIYANKACHOPRA Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: celebs who embraced parenthood in 2022

The year 2022 has been full of celebrations for Tinsel Town. This year, a number of celebrities—from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas—embraced parenthood and welcomed a new addition into their families, beginning the most precious chapter of their lives. While some offered fans a brief glance, others uploaded photos of their children. Let's look at the celebrities that welcomed children this year.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. In June, the actress announced her pregnancy on social media. On November 6, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter. They named her Raha. The pair broke the big news with a picture of three lions.

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March 2022. The couple was blessed with their first child on August 20. They named their baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took everyone by surprise as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January 2022. The pair named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Hazel Keech & Yuvraj Singh

Actress Hazel Keech and India cricketer Yuvraj Singh welcomed their little bundle of joy on January 25 this year. The couple named their baby boy Orion Keech Singh.

Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 19, 2022. The pair named their baby boy Neil Kitchlu.

Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy in August of this year. The couple welcomed their first child on November 12. They named their baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Also read: Kannada actor Darshan hit with slipper during Kranti promotions, Shiva Rajkumar condemns attack

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif fly in economy class, netizens call VicKat 'down to earth'

Latest Entertainment News