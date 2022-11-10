Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor hide daughter's face as onlookers peep inside their car, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first photo with daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby has arrived home. The new parents were seen exiting the hospital today morning. Ranbir and Alia appeared to be protective parents as they hid their daughter's face amid the media frenzy. Paparazzi and onlookers on the street tried to peep in to get the first photo of Alia Bhatt's baby. As photographers ran behind their cars to capture the video of Ranbir's daughter, the actor made sure the newborn's face was revealed. Neetu Kapoor was also seen arriving at their residence in a separate car.

Paparazzi videos and photos of Alia and Ranbir sitting in the car with their daughter are being widely shared across social media platforms. Take a look:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAlia Bhatt's first photo with daughter

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRanbir Kapoor's first photo with daughter

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRanbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's first photo with daughter

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANINeetu Kapoor arriving at Ranbir-Alia's home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Nov 6. After the delivery, Alia took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress shared a sketch of a lion family of three. The creative also had words written by Alia: "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji)."

She added: "We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Soon after Alia announced the arrival of her baby girl, fake photos and videos of the couple with babies went viral on social media.

Alia was taken to the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumba on Sunday. She was accompanied by her husband Ranbir with mothers-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan waiting outside.

Later in the evening, when Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was tapped in Mumbai, she was asked about the baby. Neetu expressed her excitement while speaking to the media. She also gave Alia Bhatt's health update. Neetu Kapoor said, "I am really happy about the birth of a baby girl. Alia is absolutely okay and everything is fine."

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia who tied the knot on April 14 this year, announced their pregnancy in June. Post the announcement, the couple was seen together, sharing the screen for the first time, in Brahmastra.

